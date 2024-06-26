FC Tulsa Signs Johan Peñaranda for Remainder of Season

June 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa has signed goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda for the remainder of the 2024 USL Championship season, the club announced Wednesday.

Peñaranda, age 24, signed the contract after inking a short-term contract with the club on June 7.

A native of Long Island, New York, Peñaranda played a pivotal role in FC Tulsa's pair of Week 16 matches, helping the club to a 2-1 victory over Miami FC before logging a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw versus Sacramento Republic FC in what marked his first pair of USL Championship starts.

"For me as an individual, I think it's really been such a great opportunity that I've had coming here," Peñaranda said. "Initially, being with the team in preseason, I was very happy with the environment and the direction the team really had. Unfortunately, it didn't work out then, but being able to come in now and have an impact on the team is big. I'm very excited that I could do that and be a part of this now."

Prior to joining the club this month, Peñaranda appeared in three matches for USL League Two club AC Miami, recording two clean sheets in his efforts. The 2022 League One Save of the Year Winner joined AC Miami following a preseason stint with FC Tulsa.

After playing two collegiate seasons at Pittsburgh and one at Florida International, he signed his first professional contract in July 2021 with A.D. Municipal Santa Ana in the Costa Rican Second Division, appearing in 17 matches. In 2022, he signed with Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, making his USL League One debut in May 2022.

He appeared in 20 matches with the Hailstorm, winning the 2022 USL League One Save of the Year and placed second for the gold glove award at the end of the 2022 season.

Peñaranda joins Joey Roggeveen and Michael Creek as goalkeepers signed for the remainder of the season.

Up next, FC Tulsa heads on the road for its next pair of matches. The club will first travel to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on July 4 and then shift efforts to Monterey Bay FC on July 13. FC Tulsa returns home on Saturday, July 20, to take on Memphis 901 FC. For tickets, visit fctulsa.com/tickets.

