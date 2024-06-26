Introducing June's Indomitable Educators

This 2024 season, Sac Republic FC has partnered with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union to present the Indomitable Educators Award every month, recognizing the region's outstanding teachers and school employees. Representing Zehnder Ranch Elementary School and Valley High School from the Elk Grove Unified School District, this month's Indomitable Educators are Lori Osborne and Debra Caldwell.

Lori Osborne has been a 6th-grade teacher for 27 years and is currently at Zehnder Ranch Elementary School. She was awarded 2024 Teacher of the Year, by the Elk Grove Education Association as she is dedicated to challenging her students to think critically and self-reflect.

"It's an honor to represent the Elk Grove Unified School District as the Teacher of the Year. To be recognized as an Indomitable Educator is beyond humbling," said Osborne. "As I reflect on my years in the classroom, what motivates me and brings me the most joy is watching my students make connections to what they're learning at school and their personal experiences."

The second honoree, Debra Caldwell, is a Paraeducator at Valley High School. She is honored to have been recognized for doing what she loves most. "It shows me that I've made a difference in someone's life and that means everything to me," stated Caldwell.

While being honored, Caldwell shared a kind message for her students. "I want my students to know that they are loved and worthy. They have made an amazing difference in my life."

Sac Republic FC and SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union will continue to present the Indomitable Educators Award every month, throughout the season recognizing the region's teachers and school employees who continue to make a difference.

