Las Vegas Lights FC Announce On-Loan Defender Hayden Sargis Recalled by MLS Side D.C. United
June 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC News Release
Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced that defender Hayden Sargis has been recalled by Major League Soccer side D.C. United. Sargis had been on-loan with the Lights and returns to the Nation's Capital.
Sargis made eight regular-season appearances (four starts) in 353 minutes for the Lights, joining the Club at the start of the season.
"We want to thank Hayden for his contributions to the Lights while with us on loan. We wish him well in the future as he returns to his MLS club following D.C. United's recall," said Las Vegas Lights FC Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia.
The Lights resume action this weekend with a home contest against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Cashman Field on Saturday, June 29 (7:30 p.m. PT / national: ESPN+, local: SSSEN & FOX5). Beginning at just $20 for all fans, single-match tickets to all home matches this summer are available at lasvegaslightsfc.com.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 26, 2024
- FC Tulsa Signs Johan Peñaranda for Remainder of Season - FC Tulsa
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC: June 26, 2024 - Rhode Island FC
- Introducing June's Indomitable Educators - Sacramento Republic FC
- Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Partner with Green Day's Punk Bunny Coffee to Launch Its Own Roast - Rooted Soul - Oakland Roots
- El Paso Locomotive FC Travel for First Ever Meeting against Rhode Island FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Riverhounds Announce 2024 Hall of Fame Class - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Announce On-Loan Defender Hayden Sargis Recalled by MLS Side D.C. United - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Kieran Phillips Named U.S. Open Cup Player of the Round for Round of 16 - Sacramento Republic FC
- It's Matchday Detroit City FC Returns to National Television - Detroit City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Lights FC Stories
- Las Vegas Lights FC Announce On-Loan Defender Hayden Sargis Recalled by MLS Side D.C. United
- Las Vegas Lights FC Signs Veteran Free Agent Midfielder Dre Fortune
- Las Vegas Lights FC Announce Summer Theme Night Schedule
- Las Vegas Lights FC Provide Injury Updates on Samake and Alba
- Las Vegas Lights Game vs Memphis 901 on June 22 Moved to 7:30pm PT