Las Vegas Lights FC Announce On-Loan Defender Hayden Sargis Recalled by MLS Side D.C. United

June 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced that defender Hayden Sargis has been recalled by Major League Soccer side D.C. United. Sargis had been on-loan with the Lights and returns to the Nation's Capital.

Sargis made eight regular-season appearances (four starts) in 353 minutes for the Lights, joining the Club at the start of the season.

"We want to thank Hayden for his contributions to the Lights while with us on loan. We wish him well in the future as he returns to his MLS club following D.C. United's recall," said Las Vegas Lights FC Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia.

The Lights resume action this weekend with a home contest against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Cashman Field on Saturday, June 29 (7:30 p.m. PT / national: ESPN+, local: SSSEN & FOX5). Beginning at just $20 for all fans, single-match tickets to all home matches this summer are available at lasvegaslightsfc.com.

