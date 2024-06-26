Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Partner with Green Day's Punk Bunny Coffee to Launch Its Own Roast - Rooted Soul

June 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







(Oakland, CA) - Oakland Roots and Soul SC partner with the East Bay's hometown heroes Green Day to launch a new special coffee roast, Rooted Soul, which will be available via the band's recently launched Punk Bunny Coffee brand. 100% of net profits from Rooted Soul each bag of coffee go to the Oakland Roots and Soul Foundation. The Oakland Roots and Soul Foundation works collaboratively within the East Bay community to enhance the health and wellbeing of every resident, working specifically at the intersections of race and gender justice and sports in Oakland.

"We are super stoked to partner with Green Day and their incredible coffee company, Punk Bunny," said Chief Marketing Officer, Edreece Arghandiwal. "I have a cup of coffee every day to get my day going and it's incredible to see our name next to names we love - Green Day, Punk Bunny and Oakland. The fact 100% of profits will go to The Oakland Roots and Soul Foundation makes it even more special."

As East Bay natives, Green Day have Oakland pride running through their veins. Punk Bunny Coffee is yet another way the band celebrates Oakland's creativity, innovation, sustainability, inclusiveness, and compassion. This is the first time Green Day is using their newly owned coffee roasting facilities Caruso Brands to launch a collaboration roast.

"I love coffee and I love soccer. Growing up in the Bay Area, you get such a mixture of so many different cultures, sports, foods, music and experiences," said Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong. "Punk Bunny Coffee-Mike, Tré, and my new company-and Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul are the perfect first collaboration with the leaders and the future of Bay Area sports."

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.