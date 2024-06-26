El Paso Locomotive FC Travel for First Ever Meeting against Rhode Island FC

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC look to get back on track on Wednesday, June 26 when they travel to Rhode Island FC for a first ever meeting between the two sides. Kickoff from Beirne Stadium is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT on ESPN+.

This will be the first contest between El Paso and Rhode Island, with the Locos looking to get back in the win column and Rhode Island searching for their first home win of the season.

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

Though Justin Dhillon found the back of the net for the third time this season, it was not meant to be for El Paso in their rematch versus Oakland Roots SC, losing their early lead to fall 2-1 on the road. It has been a theme too common for El Paso this season, one Wilmer Cabrera is looking to find solutions for since taking over. El Paso throughout the season has had no issue gaining leads but defending them has been the problem, having lost a league-leading 18 points so far this season.

Despite the loss, there do seem to be some defensive improvements within Locomotive's backline, particularly with Miles Lyons. In addition to his assist against Oakland, the 21-year-old Lyons had the most duels won (12) amongst any player in the match between El Paso and Oakland. It is a positive development for the young defender after a rough start to his 2024 season, which saw him lose his starting position after the opening three matches of Locomotive's campaign. Since returning to the starting eleven, he's made the most of his opportunities and has since re-established himself as a regular presence for El Paso. Over the past month and a half, no player other than Bolu Akinyode (52) has registered more duels won than Miles Lyons (33).

And although two goals may have gotten past him, goalkeeper Ramon Pasquel did manage to record five saves against Oakland's attack, which is sure to help the Mexico City native's confidence leading into Rhode Island. With the way RIFC like to play, Locomotive will need to make sure its defense is tight and organized to limit opposition chances and create their own up top off the transitions.

RHODE ISLAND FC

Rhode Island is fresh off an astounding 5-2 road victory against Eastern Conference leaders Louisville City FC, showcasing just how offensively dangerous they can be when they are given space to create. Though they didn't dominate possession or hold LouCity's offense at bay, an impressive goalkeeping and defensive display coupled with the clinical finishing was enough to see RIFC walk out of Lynn Family Stadium with incredible momentum for their return home to Beirne Stadium.

A note to mention, Rhode Island and El Paso are the only two teams in the league yet to win a home match. With their newfound confidence, Rhode Island will look to win their first game at Beirne Stadium to finally give their supporters something to celebrate post-match.

