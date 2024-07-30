Marynczak Dominates in Series Opener Victory

July 30, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (36-31) defeated the New England Knockouts (22-43) 4-1 on Tuesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

New England struck in the first. Keegan Calero singled off Arlo Marynczak. John Cristino and Victor Castillo walked, which loaded the bases. Calero came around on a wild pitch to give the Knockouts a 1-0 lead.

Tri-City countered in the second. Oscar Campos singled against Anderson Comás. Ian Walters walked before both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Ryan Cash lifted a sac fly to bring in Campos. Elvis Peralta ripped an RBI double to provide the ValleyCats 2-1 advantage.

Tri-City added some insurance in the eighth. Reeves Martin walked Kyle Novak, and Campos drilled his second roundtripper in as many games to put the ValleyCats on top, 4-1. It was the ninth home run of the year for Campos.

Marynczak (4-3) earned the win. He matched a season-high 6.1 innings, yielding one run on one hit, walking three, and striking out six. The tall right-hander retired 17 in a row until exiting after walking Castillo in the seventh. Nathan Medrano came in for Marynczak and fired 1.2 scoreless innings. Zeke Wood then had a shutout ninth inning, allowing one hit, and striking out three for his second save.

Comás (0-3) was handed the loss. He tossed 6.1 innings, giving up two runs on three hits, walking four, and striking out two.

Tri-City looks to take the series win over New England on Wednesday, July 31 st. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 4 | NEW ENGLAND 1

W: Arlo Marynczak (4-3)

L: Anderson Comás (0-3)

S: Zeke Wood (2)

Time of Game: 2:25

Attendance: 3,103

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.