Grizzlies Blown Out at Home by Jackals

July 30, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







Sauget, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies opened the second half of their home stand on Tuesday night with a thud, allowing three home runs while scoring just one run offensively and leaving 13 men on base in an 11-1 loss to the New Jersey Jackals at Grizzlies Ballpark.

Things fell apart early on Tyler Cornett (5-2) in the second inning, as the visitors scored five runs on seven hits in the inning, including four straight knocks with two outs, to take a 5-0 lead. The Grizzlies would respond with their lone run of the night, on a two-out RBI infield single by Cole Brannen that cut the deficit to 5-1.

Kaleb Hill would do his best to hold the line there, pitching four and one-third innings of relief while surrendering just two hits. The two hits, however, came back-to-back in the sixth inning on a double and a two-run home run by Arbert Cipion, ballooning the deficit to 7-1. A three-run home run in the seventh off Nathanial Tate would make the score 10-1, and Cipion's second home run of the contest, a solo shot in the eighth against Tate Wargo, accounted for the final score.

The Grizzlies offense got runners on base in every single inning of the game, and drew eight walks off the New Jersey pitching staff, but was unable to muster up any runs in the lopsided defeat, just the third this year of 10 runs or more for the club. The 13 total runners on base tied a season high as well.

The Grizzlies will now look to even the series and bounce back quickly on Wednesday, July 31, with Deylen Miley on the mound against the Jackals' Dylan Sabia. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT at Grizzlies Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.