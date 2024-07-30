ThunderBolts Shut Down Boulders in Series Opener

CRESTWOOD, IL - Michael Barker tossed six scoreless innings as the ThunderBolts captured game one of a three-game series from the New York Boulders 3-0 at Ozinga Field Tuesday night.

Barker had to pitch out of early trouble as the Boulders (38-28) loaded the bases on two walks and a hit in the second inning. In the third, they loaded the bases again, this time with only one out, but after the Windy City starter got out of both jams, he was scarcely threatened the rest of the night.

New York starter Erik Stock got off to a strong start, putting zeroes on the scoreboard in each of the fist four frames while allowing only one hit during that stretch.

In the bottom of the fifth, the ThunderBolts' offense broke through. Cam Phelts hit a leadoff single and he moved to third on Henry Kusiak's double. Emmanuel Sanchez broke the scoreless tie with an RBI single and Kusiak scored on an errant pickoff throw, making the lead 2-0.

The next inning, the Bolts (29-39) added another. Ronnie Allen walked and, with two outs, Brennen Dorighi doubled him home.

Barker (2-5) struck out five and allowed only three hits as he coasted to a win. The bullpen followed with three shutout innings, including one from Tyler LaPorte, who earned his eighth save.

Stock (1-4) took the loss, allowing two earned runs over five innings.

The ThunderBolts will look for their ninth win in their last ten games in part two of the series on Wednesday morning. It is the first of back-to-back Splash Days at Ozinga Field and Will Armbruester (2-6, 4.58) will get the start for the Bolts. New York counters with Garrett Cooper (7-2, 5.00). First pitch is scheduled for 10:35 and the broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

