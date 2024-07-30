Knockouts Drop Impressive Pitchers Duel to Open Series in Tri-City

July 30, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New England Knockouts News Release







TROY, NY. - Oscar Campos delivered a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to help Tri-City secure a 4-1 victory over New England on Tuesday night at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. New England drops to 22-43 on the season while the ValleyCats advance to 36-31.

New England starting pitcher Anderson Comás threw one of his best starts of the season. The southpaw delivered 6.1 innings, allowing just two earned runs, one hit, two walks and five strikeouts. He was, however, tagged with the loss after allowing two runs in the bottom of the second.

ValleyCats' starter Arlo Marynczak secured his fourth win of the season. He also pitched a lengthy 6.1 innings, allowing just one earned run, one hit, two walks and five strikeouts. Zeke Wood was given the save tonight after one inning and striking out three batters.

The Knockouts struck first in the top half of the game. After a one-out single by Keagan Calero, Marynczak proceeded to walk two consecutive batters to load the bases. A wild pitch to Jake Boone allowed Calero to easily score, giving New England the 1-0 lead. This would be the only run of the game for the Knockouts.

Tri-City quickly bounced back in the top of the second inning. A single by Oscar Campos and a walk to Ian Walters placed two men on base. Ryan Cash stepped-in and delivered a sacrifice fly-out to center field, bringing in Campos to tie the game. Walters was then brought home after Elvis Peralta smashed his sixth double of the season. The ValleyCats led 2-1 after two innings.

After five shutout innings of baseball, the 'Cats finally broke the ice again in the bottom of the eighth. Reeves Martin walked the first batter, Kyle Novak. Shortly after, Oscar Campos delivered once again, drilling a two-run home run over the left field fence. Tri-City would lead 4-1 going into the ninth.

Zeke Wood came in and retired three out of the Knockouts' four batters he faced to finish the victory. Tri-City would take game one of the series by a final score of 4-1.

New England had four different batters secure a hit in the ballgame, while Oscar Campos led the way for the 'Cats with his two-hit performance. Elvis Peralta also recorded an extra-base hit in the game, and two other ValleyCats' batters notched a hit.

New England is back in Troy tomorrow night, taking on Tri-City in game two of their series. They return to Campanelli Stadium in the middle of the month, hosting the same ValleyCats in a mid-week showcase. Tickets for the rest of the weekend can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.