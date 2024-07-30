Wild Things Score Late to Take Series Opener Over Slammers

JOLIET, IL- The Washington Wild Things extended their winning streak to three games with three runs in the final three innings Tuesday over the Slammers.

Washington (44-22) continued its offensive hot streak with a run in the opening inning.

Caleb McNeely hit a leadoff single to center field, advancing to third base on two groundouts before scoring on a wild pitch. The Wild Things have scored at least six runs in each of their last two games.

Jalen Miller hit a double down the left field line in the next inning, advancing to third base on a throwing error. He scored in the next at bat when Brandon McIlwain hit a sacrifice fly to right field, giving the visitors a 2-0 lead.

Joliet (28-39) responded in the bottom of the fourth. Matthew Warkentin reached first to lead off the inning on an error, scoring two at bats later off of Jonathan Sierra's double to right-center field and cutting the deficit to one run.

The Slammers surged ahead the next inning. Liam McArthur walked and then Chris Davis singled to place runners on first and second base with two outs. Matthew Warkentin brought both runners home with a double down the left field line, putting the jailbirds ahead 3-2.

Joliet loaded the bases to begin the bottom of the sixth with three consecutive singles, including a bunt single for Adam Pottinger's first career hit. Washington starter Zach Kirby then struck out two batters and induced a pop up from Liam McArthur to strand the bases loaded.

Kirby allowed seven hits and three runs in six innings pitched, walking three batters and striking out four. Slammers starter Zac Westcott was also replaced after six innings, allowing four hits and two runs while walking two and striking out three batters.

The Wild Things took advantage of their momentum in the top of the seventh when Jalen Miller hit a solo home run to left field, tying the game 3-3. Washington leads the Frontier League in home runs and has now hit a longball in nine straight games.

The visitors retook the lead with two runs in the next inning. Caleb McNeely led off with a single before advancing to second base on Tom Caufield's walk. Tyreque Reed advanced McNeely to third base on a groundball, also reaching first base on a fielder's choice.

Andrew Czech helped Washington push ahead with a single to right field, scoring McNeely, before Caufield scored on a Jalen Miller single through the left side. The Wild Things relievers held back the Joliet bats for the final two innings, securing the 5-3 victory.

The Slammers will look to even the series tomorrow, July 31, on Day Camp Day. First pitch is at 10:05 a.m.

