Boomers Rained out in Evansville

July 30, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The opener of a three-game series between the Schaumburg Boomers and the Evansville Otters in Southern Indiana was rained out on Tuesday night. Thunderstorms dumped heavy rain in Evansville right as the teams started to arm up for the contest about an hour before the scheduled first pitch. After waiting for an hour the contest was postponed. The teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday night at 5:05pm to make up the contest with two seven-inning contests.

The Boomers (34-32) will begin the series on Wednesday night as scheduled in a nine-inning affair against Evansville at 6:35pm. Just 14 home dates remain on the 2024 schedule and tickets for all remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

