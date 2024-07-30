BIBIBOP Asian Grill Open at Lake Erie Crushers Ballpark in Avon

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers officially announced a partnership with BIBIBOP Asian Grill, bringing fans a fresh and delicious dining option at the Crushers' home stadium in Avon. Attendees can enjoy BIBIBOP's signature bowls, offering a unique and healthy alternative to traditional ballpark fare.

Ohio-based BIBIBOP Asian Grill is known for its commitment to nutritious and flavorful food, featuring customizable bowls with various fresh ingredients. Fans can look forward to an array of choices, including antibiotic-free chicken, organic tofu, fresh vegetables, and a selection of bold sauces, ensuring something for everyone.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome BIBIBOP Asian Grill to our ballpark," said Crushers' President, Vic Gregovits. "This partnership is a fantastic opportunity to enhance our fan experience by providing diverse and healthy food options. We believe our fans will love the convenience and quality of BIBIBOP's offerings."

BIBIBOP's mission to promote well-being and happiness through its food aligns perfectly with the Crushers' community and family-friendly entertainment values. This collaboration enriches the stadium's culinary landscape and supports a shared vision of health and wellness.

"We are delighted to partner with the Lake Erie Crushers," said BIBIBOP CEO, Charley Shin. "Bringing BIBIBOP to the ballpark allows us to connect with the community in a new and exciting way. We look forward to serving our nourishing and satisfying bowls to Crushers fans all season long."

The Crushers have 18 home games during the month of August, and BIBIBOP Asian Cuisine will be available for in-stadium dining when the team returns home Friday, August 2nd at 7:05pm.

