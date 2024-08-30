Martin Sets Slam Record In Loss
August 30, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Lancaster Stormers News Release
Mason Martin's first inning grand slam, his fourth in 46 days, proved not to be enough for the Lancaster Stormers on Friday evening as the Long Island Ducks rallied for a 9-7 win at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.
Combined with York's 4-3 win over Staten Island, the Revs climbed to within 3 1/2 games of Lancaster in the North while Long Island climbed to within four.
Martin connected off Jimmy Robbins following two walks and a single in the first inning to open the early 4-0 lead. He became the first player in franchise history to hit four in one season, breaking a tie with Ryan Harvey, who hit three slams in 10 days in 2013.
Long Island answered with a run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning, but it looked like the Stormers might pull away in the fourth. Joseph Carpenter reached on an infield single and took third on a double down the left field line by Joe Stewart. One out later, Trace Loehr hit a grounder on the left side that was kicked by shortstop Kole Kaler as both runs scored for a 6-1 cushion.
Nothing else developed, and Lancaster could not muster another hit until the eighth inning.
Long Island bounced back against starter Noah Bremer with four runs in the bottom of the fourth. With the bases loaded on two singles and a walk, Nick Heath's sharp hopper shot past Bremer and got up the middle for a two-run single. A double steal and throwing error resulted in the inning's third run. Yonny Hernandez yanked a single into right to cut the lead to 6-5.
The game took its final pivot in the seventh. Lancaster loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter but left all three runners on base as Jake Fishman struck out Martin, and Peyton Williams (2-2) fanned Carpenter after falling behind, 3-0.
Ryan McBroom greeted reliever Adam Wibert (2-1) with a single fisted into center. After Leobaldo Cabrera struck out, Aaron Antonini rode a 3-2 pitch over the boards down the right field line. J.C. Encarnacion followed with a double, stole third and scored on an infield out.
Damon Dues and Cabrera exchanged RBI singles in the eighth before Ramon Santos closed out the game in the ninth for his 11th save.
Oscar De La Cruz (3-3) will take the mound for the Stormers on Saturday at 6:35 against right-hander Sal Romano (1-0). Fans may tune into FloBaseball, beginning at 6:30.
NOTES: Martin has eight homers in seven games and 21 in 52 games with the Stormers...Stewart extended his hitting streak to nine and Carpenter to eight...Long Island has won 10 of 15 meetings against the Stormers at FPB this season...Lancaster has taken six of nine at Clipper Magazine Stadium.
Subject: LI 9, Lan 7 (box)
Game Date: 08/30/2024
Lancaster Stormers 7 AT Long Island Ducks 9
YTD YTD
Lancaster AB R H BI AVG Long Island AB R H BI AVG
Dues, D 2B 5 0 2 1 .337 Heath, N CF 5 1 1 2 .259
Howard, G RF 2 1 0 0 .331 Hernandez, Y 3B 3 2 1 1 .302
Diaz, I SS 4 1 1 0 .300 McBroom, R DH 4 1 2 0 .268
Hulsizer, N LF 2 1 0 0 .262 Cabrera, L LF 4 0 2 2 .303
Martin, M 1B 4 1 1 4 .322 Antonini, A C 4 1 1 2 .291
Carpenter, J DH 4 1 1 0 .286 Encarnacion, J RF 5 1 1 0 .250
Stewart, J CF 4 2 2 0 .308 Kohlwey, T 1B 4 1 3 0 .234
Proctor, C C 3 0 0 0 .256 Pantoja, A 2B 4 1 1 1 .246
Loehr, T 3B 4 0 0 1 .263 Kaler, K SS 2 1 0 0 .307
32 7 7 6 35 9 12 8
Lancaster 4 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 - 7 7 1
Long Island 1 0 0 4 0 0 3 1 x - 9 12 1
2B--Stewart, J CF (7), Encarnacion, J RF (10). HR--Martin, M 1B (21),
Antonini, A C (14). RBI--Dues, D 2B (38), Martin, M 1B 4 (60), Loehr, T 3B
(49), TOTALS 6 (0), Heath, N CF 2 (29), Hernandez, Y 3B (9), Cabrera, L
LF 2 (8), Antonini, A C 2 (56), Pantoja, A 2B (22), TOTALS 8 (0).
HP--Diaz, I SS (4). SF--Cabrera, L LF (1). SH--Proctor, C C (0). SB--Heath,
N CF (19), Encarnacion, J RF 2 (36), Kaler, K SS (11). E--Proctor, C C (9),
Kaler, K SS (4).
LOB--Lancaster 6, Long Island 10. DP--D. Dues(2B) - I. Diaz(SS) - M.
Martin(1B), M. Martin(1B) - I. Diaz(SS) - N. Bremer(P), A. Pantoja(2B) - Y.
Hernandez(3B) - T. Kohlwey(1B).
YTD
IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA
Lancaster
Bremer, N 6.0 8 5 5 3 3 0 3.87
Wibert, A (L,2-1) 0.1 3 3 3 0 1 1 8.14
Moore, S 0.2 0 1 1 4 1 0 8.10
Johnson, K 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 6.29
8 12 9 9 7 5 1
Long Island
Robbins, J 6.0 5 6 6 4 3 1 5.65
Fishman, J 0.2 0 0 0 2 1 0 1.86
Williams, P (W,2-2) 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 0 5.87
Alburquerque, A 1.0 2 1 1 0 0 0 3.07
Santos, R (S,11) 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.63
9 7 7 7 6 6 1
WP--Bremer, N 2 (5), Moore, S (3), Robbins, J (2). PB--Proctor, C.
HB--Fishman, J (2). SO--Hulsizer, N 2, Martin, M, Carpenter, J, Proctor, C
2, Heath, N 2, Cabrera, L, Encarnacion, J, Pantoja, A. BB--Howard, G 3,
Hulsizer, N 3, Hernandez, Y 2, McBroom, R, Antonini, A, Kohlwey, T, Kaler,
K 2. BF--Bremer, N 29 (524), Wibert, A 4 (117), Moore, S 6 (122), Johnson,
K 4 (110), Robbins, J 27 (344), Fishman, J 5 (44), Williams, P (146),
Alburquerque, A 4 (60), Santos, R 3 (170). P-S--Bremer, N 107-64, Wibert, A
17-10, Moore, S 24-6, Johnson, K 8-7, Robbins, J 91-57, Fishman, J 22-9,
Williams, P 6-3, Alburquerque, A 8-6, Santos, R 11-8.
T--2:56. A--5767
Weather: Partly Cloudy, 71 Degrees
Plate Umpire - Derek Moccia, Field Umpire #1 - Fred DeJesus, Field Umpire #3 - Warren Nicholson
