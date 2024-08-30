Dirty Birds Take Game One in Crucial Weekend Series

(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds defeated the High Point Rockets 4-3 to win game one of the four game series. Charleston increases their lead to five games in the second half standings over High Point.

Stevie Ledesma started the game and no-hit the Rockers through the first six innings. He allowed two hits and three walks (on intentional) for two earned runs to score. Cristofer Ogando earned the win after relieving Ledesma in the sixth inning. Pedro Garcia picked up his second save of the week.

Charleston led 3-0 after four innings thanks to an RBI single by Philip Ervin and Rusber Estrada's 22nd home run of the season. In the eighth inning, Jared Carr drove in Tillman Pugh for the lead after High Point tied the game in the seventh inning.

The Dirty Birds host High Point for game two Saturday night at 6:35pm.

