Jake Gatewood Records 105th RBI, Breaking Franchise Record

August 30, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Baseball Club News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - Jake Gatewood went 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs on Tuesday, picking up his 105th RBI of the year and breaking the Gastonia franchise record in doing so.

Gatewood surpassed Josh Sale's previous record of 104 RBIs in the 2021 season.

The Gastonia cleanup hitter has been raking all season long. Through 103 games, Gatewood's slashing .312/.410/.629, which totals a 1.039 OPS. He currently leads the Atlantic League in slugging percentage, while ranking second in RBIs (105) and fourth in home runs (29).

Gatewood is hitting .349 with a 1.067 OPS and 22 RBIs in the month of August. He has reached base safely in 39 consecutive home games, which is the longest streak in the league this year. The on-base streak at CaroMont Health Park dates back to May 24.

The Clovis, California native was a first-round draft pick, taken 41st overall by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2014. Gatewood reached as high as Triple-A with the Los Angeles Angels organization in 2021 and 2022. With Gastonia in 2024, he has set career-highs in home runs, RBIs, walks, stolen bases, runs scored and total bases.

