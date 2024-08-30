Dirty Birds Drop Series Finale to Southern Maryland

(Charleston, WV) - 15 minutes into the ballgame on Thursday night, the game was delayed for almost three hours due to rain. This is the final series between Southern Maryland and Charleston, so the game needed to be completed. The nine-inning contest resumed at 9:47pm and did not conclude until 12:55am on Friday morning.

The Dirty Birds used six pitchers in the loss. Edison Suriel took his first loss of the year after allowing two runs in 2.2 innings. Only one of those runs were earned due to a fielding error by short stop Joseph Rosa. The pitching staff combined to allow only three hits, but two errors and six walks put the Blue Crabs on top.

Charleston combined for seven hits, including two home runs. Atlantic League home run leader, Keon Barnum, hit his 36th home run of the season. Third baseman Juan Santana hit his eighth home run in the eighth inning.

The Dirty Birds host the High Point Rockers for a four-game series starting Friday night at 6:35pm.

