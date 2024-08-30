Flying Boxcars Announce Boxtoberfest, Extend Thirsty Thursdays

August 30, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







The Flying Boxcars have announced two offseason events to be held at Meritus Park.

Boxtoberfest Presented by Visit Hagerstown -

October 19th - 12-5 pm

Boxtoberfest will be the first ever Beer and Food Truck Festival at Meritus Park. Each person will receive a special Boxtoberfest beer stein, seven sample tickets, and access to food trucks and live music at Meritus Park.

$20 / Ticket

Offseason Thirsty Thursdays -

Thirsty Thursdays aren't going anywhere! We'll be opening the Meinelschmidt left field bar for the first four Thursdays after the season concludes. Stay tuned for details regarding live music and times. Thirsty Thursday deals apply!

