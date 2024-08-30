2024 Delmonte-Smelson Team MVP Voting Underway

August 30, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and Delmonte-Smelson Jewelers have teamed up to present the 2024 Long Island Ducks MVP Award. Fans can vote once per day from now through Saturday, September 14, for the Ducks player they believe should be this year's Most Valuable Player.

Fans wishing to cast their ballot may do so by visiting LIDucks.com/mvpvoting and selecting the player they feel is most deserving. The player with the most fan votes will receive a commemorative gift from Delmonte-Smelson Jewelers prior to the Ducks regular season finale on Sunday, September 15, against the High Point Rockers.

The following are this year's nominees, listed alphabetically by last name (stats through August 29):

Catcher Aaron Antonini Antonini has put together a strong first season with the Ducks. The catcher has played in a team-high 95 games while also leading the Flock in hits (94) and doubles (20). He also ranks second in triples (3), third in RBIs (54), runs (54) and walks (35), and fifth in home runs (13). The Venezuela native is currently on a 25-game on-base streak going back to July 28th. During the streak, he is batting .375 with eight doubles, three triples, five homers, 21 RBIs, 25 runs and 12 walks. The 26-year-old has recorded 24 multi-hit games and 16 multi-RBI contests.

Infielder Ryan McBroom McBroom has showcased tremendous pop at the plate during his first year on Long Island. The first baseman leads the Ducks with 19 home runs, 68 RBIs, 59 runs and 48 walks in 2024. He is second on the team in games played (86) whiole ranking third in hits (82) and doubles (15). The 32-year-old homered in three consecutive games July 9-11 vs. York and put together an 11-game hitting streak June 22-July 14. Defensively, the Virginia native has committed just four errors in 76 games, totaling a .990 fielding percentage.

Right-Handed Pitcher Ramon Santos Santos has been one of the Atlantic League's best relief pitchers in 2024. The first-year Duck has allowed just three earned runs in 41.2 innings of work this season, good for a minuscule 0.64 ERA. He has conceded a run in just five of his 40 appearances this season. The Dominican Republic native has accrued a 6-1 record along with 10 saves, a total that ranks fifth in the league, and he's allowed just 24 hits and 20 walks while striking out 71 batters. The 29-year-old made 10 consecutive scoreless appearances to begin the season, did not allow an earned run in 10 appearances during the month of June and turned in 13 consecutive scoreless outings from July 6-August 21.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 711 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

