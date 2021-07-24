Martin Homer Caps off Wild Win

JACKSON, TN - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (30-30) beat the Kansas City Monarchs 9-6 at The Ballpark at Jackson on Saturday night.

Tied at 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth, Kyle Martin hit a two-out, three-run home run to right-centre to win the game.

Kansas City trailed 6-5 going into the top of the ninth, and tied the game on a two-out, RBI single from Daniel Wasinger.

The Monarchs (36-22) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-out, RBI single form Gabriel Guerrero.

Winnipeg scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to take a 3-1 lead. Tyler Hill walked leading off and took second on a single to centre from Jay Gonzalez. Max Murphy ripped a two-run double to centre, and advanced to third on a lineout to centre from Martin. Raul Navarro made it 3-1 with a line drive single to right-centre that scored Murphy.

The Monarchs rallied for four unearned runs in the top of the seventh to go in front 5-3. With the bases loaded and two outs, Casey Gillaspie hit a groundball that led to an error at second which brought home the tying runs. Charcer Burks and Will Kengor went on to draw back-to-back bases loaded walks to give the Monarchs their second lead of the night.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Goldeyes came back with three runs to take a 6-5 advantage. Wes Darvill led off with a home run off the bottom of the scoreboard in right-centre. Kevin Lachance followed with a walk and was sacrificed to second by Austin Rei. Tyler Hill then walked, and the Goldeyes loaded the bases when Gonzalez reached on an infield single. Murphy lined a single to right that tied the game, and the Goldeyes regained the lead on a Martin RBI groundout.

Jose Jose (2-1) picked up the win in relief, while Brian Ellington (3-4) took the loss in relief for Kansas City.

Joey Gonzalez started for the Goldeyes and took a no-decision, allowing one earned run on six hits in six and one-third innings. Gonzalez walked two and struck out four.

Jose Taveras started for the Monarchs and also took a no-decision, allowing three earned runs on five hits in five and one-third innings. Taveras walked two and struck out three.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. The Goldeyes have not yet announced their starting pitcher. The Monarchs go with right-hander Jameson McGrane (3-1, 4.14). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

In the coming days, the Winnipeg Goldeyes will contact Season Ticket and Mini Pack holders with ticket options for the remainder of the 2021 season, and will be given first priority on seat selection. Individual tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 27th at 9:00 a.m.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

For more information about the Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2021 remaining schedule, as well as the Goldeyes' comprehensive COVID-19 readiness plan, visit www.goldeyes.com

