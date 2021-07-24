Ulrich Extends On-Base Streak to 46 Straight Games

SIOUX FALLS - The Sioux Falls Canaries dropped the second game of the series to the Lincoln Saltdogs 11-3 Saturday at The Birdcage. The Canaries and Saltdogs will finish the series Sunday afternoon at 2:05.

Wyatt Ulrich recorded a walk and a hit and extended his hit on-base streak to 46 straight games. He is now just 10 games away from equaling the all-time American Association record of 56 straight games, which was set by Stephen Douglas (El Paso/Grand Prairie) in 2011.

Tyler Garkow (2-7) was credited with the loss for the Canaries. Garkow pitched five innings, allowing 11 hits and seven runs (seven earned). Kyle Kinman (6-2) was credited with the win for the Saltdogs. Kinman pitched five innings, allowing three hits and three runs (three earned). He struck out eight Birds.

The Birds offense was powered by Trey Michalczewski. Michalczewski recorded two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Shamoy Christopher recorded two hits and reached base three times.

Cade Gotta, Jordan Ebert, and Mike Hart all scored. Hart enjoyed the highlight play of the game, robbing Edgar Corcino of a home run in left in the seventh.

The series finale will feature RHP Keenan Bartlett (2-4, 5.23 ERA) on the mound for the Saltdogs and RHP Angel Ventura (5-5, 6.13 ERA) on the mound for the Canaries.

