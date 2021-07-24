Goldeyes Sign Rookie Right-Hander Burns

WINNIPEG, MB - This past Thursday, the Winnipeg Goldeyes signed rookie right-handed pitcher Dylan Burns.

Burns recently completed his college career at the University of South Florida (Tampa, Florida). The Vero Beach, Florida native was 5-5 with a 4.32 ERA for the Bulls in 10 starts and eight relief appearances as a senior in 2021. Burns struck out 84 and allowed just six home runs in 77.0 innings pitched. In the opener game of the NCAA Regionals, Burns picked up the win in relief against the University of Florida, allowing one earned run and striking out three over three frames. The win helped propel South Florida to a Super Regionals berth against the University of Texas.

The 24-year-old right-hander combined for a 10-8 record, two saves, and a 4.77 ERA during his five seasons at South Florida from 2016-21, averaging 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings (179.1 combined collegiate innings). Following his senior season, Burns was named South Florida's Most Improved Player.

Burns made his professional debut on Thursday against the Houston Apollos, and allowed just one earned run over two and two-thirds innings of long relief.

