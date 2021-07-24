'Dogs Win Sixth Straight Road Game to Tie League's Season High

July 24, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota - Ryan Long went 3-for-6 with a season-high five RBIs, David Vidal reached in all five plate appearances, and the Saltdogs tied the league's longest road winning streak with an 11-3 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium on Saturday night.

Long had a two-run homer and a two-run triple, while Vidal went 3-for-3 with two walks, and the 'Dogs won their sixth straight road game and sixth consecutive game against the Canaries.

Lincoln (31-29) had 19 hits, and Long, Vidal, Edgar Corcino, Skyler Weber and Garett Delano all had three hits, while Forrest Allday and Justin Byrd each added two.

Delano drove in his first two runs as a professional, and the bottom four in Lincoln's order combined to go 12-for-18 with two walks, three RBIs and six runs scored.

Byrd's two hits extended his hitting streak to 10 games - now tied with Josh Altmann for Lincoln's longest run this season. At Sioux Falls Stadium this year, the 'Dogs have now scored 51 runs on 82 hits in five games - winning all five during this six-game road winning streak.

Kyle Kinman allowed three runs in five-plus innings, but Tyler Anderson pitched a scoreless inning in relief. Carson Lance tossed two shutout innings before Josh Norwood worked around two walks in a scoreless 9th inning.

Lincoln also hit three more home runs - adding to their league-best July total of 37. Ryan Long homered for a second consecutive game, while Forrestt Allday hit a solo homer and David Vidal clubbed his fourth of the season.

The 'Dogs will go for their second straight sweep of the Canaries on Sunday afternoon. First pitch time is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., and pregame coverage will begin at 1:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs are celebrating their 20th season at Haymarket Park this season! All ticket and promotional information can be viewed at saltdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.