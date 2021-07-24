Late Birds Surge Falls Just Short vs. Saltdogs

SIOUX FALLS - The Sioux Falls Canaries fell to the Lincoln Saltdogs 9-8 in the first game of the three-game series Friday at The Birdcage. Mike Hart went deep, and Jabari Henry finished with two RBI in the contest.

The Birds battled back from a 9-4 deficit by scoring one in the bottom of the seventh and four in the bottom of the eighth. The Canaries outscored Lincoln 7-1 from the fifth through the ninth.

Brady Stover (0-1) was credited with the loss for the Canaries. Stover pitched 3.1 innings, allowing nine hits for eight runs (seven earned). John Richy (4-4) was credited with the win for the Saltdogs. Richy went for 6.1 innings, scattering eight hits and four runs (four earned). He struck out four Birds.

The Canaries offense was powered by Hart, Henry, and Wyatt Ulrich. Ulrich recorded two hits, an RBI and a run scored. He extended his on-base streak to 45 straight games.

Hart scored twice, including on a solo blast in the second. The shot was his seventh of the year. Henry recorded two hits and two RBI. Jordan Ebert notched two hits and scored once.

Game 2 of the series will feature LHP Kyle Kinman (5-2, 2.61 ERA) on the hill for the Saltdogs and RHP Tyler Garkow (2-6, 6.03 ERA) on the mound for the Canaries.

Saturday is Beer Fest at The Birdcage! We will have a bevy of local brewers with samples to get you hopping all night. It is also Hawkeye and Elvis night at the Birdcage. University of Iowa fans will relive their glory days while jamming out to the King of Rock and Roll!

