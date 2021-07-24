Milkmen Swat Season-High in Hits, Hang on to Keep Win Streak Alive

Franklin, WI - The Milwaukee Milkmen rode a 7-run 6th inning and a season-high 18 hits on their way to their 7th victory in a row, defeating the Kane County Cougars 12-9.

Ryan Zimmerman got the start on the hill for Milwaukee and encountered some trouble in the first, allowing rare back-to-back triples to Josh Allen and Mark Karaviotis. Cougars catcher Josh Rollette singled home Karaviotis to give Kane County the early 2-0 lead.

Not to be deterred, Anibal Sierra started off the Milkmen half of the 3rd with a bang, hitting a solo home run, his 6th of the year. As the lineup wrapped around, the Milkmen kept getting on base as Brett Vertigan singled and Logan Trowbridge walked. Adam Brett Walker II and Christian Correa both picked up RBI singles in the inning as the Milwaukee leapfrogged back into the lead.

Karaviotis picked up his second extra-base knock of the night with a double in the bottom of the 3rd and came around to score, knotting the game at 3 through as many innings.

It was all Milwaukee during the middle innings though, as longtime Milkmen Christ Conley added a long ball of his own in the 4th but the real fun for the division leaders came in 6th. Correa singled, Aaron Hill reached after getting plunked by a pitch, and Sierra also singled to load the bases with one out. Vertigan singled home his 23rd RBI of the year, namely Correa and Trowbridge followed by singling home Hill and Sierra.

The last batter Cougars pitcher Andy McGuire wanted to see was Walker II, who made the Kane County pay by slugging a 3-run home run to make it 10-3 Milwaukee. Not to be outdone, David Washington joined the home run party during the next at-bat, his 13th of the season.

The Milkmen tacked on another run in the 8th and seemed to have the game well in hand but the pesky Cougars had other ideas against Takoda Metoxen in the 9th. After Metoxen struck out the first two batters he faced, the Franklin native gave up a single and walk. Shortstop Nick Lovullo doubled home a run and Brandon Chinea followed with a double of his own, scoring Lovullo and speedster Anfernee Seymour to draw Kane County closer to 12-6. Kacy Clemens picked up yet another RBI double and Nick Santoro brought in two more runners with a single.

After the carnage, the Milkmen were on the edge of their seats hoping not to fall victims to a miraculous comeback, but Metoxen finished the game with a punchout to give the dugout a sigh of relief and the teams 7th win in a row.

The Milkmen put their winning streak on the line again versus the Kane County tomorrow, first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

