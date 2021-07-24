Pork Chops' Pen Bottles Milkmen

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars (29-32) are 2-0 when changing their identity to the Atomic Pork Chops. It happened again Saturday night with a 5-4 win over the Milwaukee Milkmen (38-21) at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Pork Chops were able to hold off another Milwaukee rally, as Ryan Richardson and Mark Seyler teamed up for three scoreless innings to end the ballgame.

Already up 3-1 in the 6th, thanks to two RBI from Josh Allen, Jeffrey Baez doubled home Kacy Clemens for a 4-1 lead. Then Mitch Reeves sent a sacrifice fly to right field for a 5-1 advantage.

The Milkmen rallied in the 7th with two runs to knock reliever Christian DeLeon out of the game. Ryan Richardson took over to face Brett Vertigan first. Vertigan slammed a quick skipper to Clemens at first who dove, tagged out Ariel Sierra and stepped on first for an unassisted double play. The play brought Milwaukee within a run, but the Milkmen wouldn't see another base runner. Seyler earned his ninth save of the year with a perfect 9th.

The Pork Chops held on to their lead the rest of the game to give Jack Fox (2-3) the win. Fox worked five innings of one-run baseball.

Misael Silverio (2-2) suffered the loss, allowing all five runs, even though only two were earned.

Sunday afternoon, the Pork Chops return to their original identity as the Cougars and they'll look to take the series from Milwaukee. It will be Milkmen right-hander Ryan Kussmaul (1-0, 1.50) against the Cougars' ace Tyler Viza (3-0, 2.75). First pitch from Northwestern Medicine Field is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. For tickets call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

