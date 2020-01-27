Martin Frk Sets AHL Hardest Shot Record

ONTARIO, CA - Ontario Reign forward Martin Frk entered the AHL record books at the 2020 AHL All-Star Skills Competition, as his 109.2 miles-per-hour slap shot set the league's record in the Hardest Shot competition.

Frk's shot surpassed the existing record, set by former Kings prospect Colin Miller at 105.5 mph in 2015, by nearly four full mph. Frk's mark also eclipsed Zdeno Chara's NHL record of 108.8, set in 2012.

Frk's record-setting blast can be found here, and his interview following the event can be found here.

