Manitoba Moose Weekly: January 27

January 27, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WEEK IN REVIEW

Friday, January 24: Manitoba 0 at Iowa 1

The Moose were defeated by the Iowa Wild 1-0 on Friday. Nico Sturm scored the lone tally of the game as he tipped in Gerald Mayhew's attempt to give Iowa the 1-0 advantage. Mikhail Berdin was solid for Manitoba and made 28 saves on 29 attempts.

Saturday, January 25: Manitoba 3 at Iowa 4

The Moose lost a 4-3 decision against the Iowa Wild on Saturday. The Wild scored three times in the opening 40 minutes and secured the 3-0 lead heading into the third period. With 8:06 remaining in the third frame, JC Lipon scored for Manitoba to make the score 3-1. With 3:31 remaining in the period, Kyle Rau found Manitoba's empty net and improved Iowa's lead to 4-1. In the final 1:30 of the game, Kristian Vesalainen and Skyler McKenzie added a goal each to get Manitoba within one, however Iowa held on to the victory.

UPCOMING GAMES

at Rockford IceHogs*

Friday, Jan. 31

7:00 p.m. CT

at Chicago Wolves*

Saturday, Feb. 1

7:00 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose will face off against the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, Jan. 31 and the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Feb. 1. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 7 p.m. The matchups will be broadcast on moosehockey.com/listenlive.

MOOSE LEADERS

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

17 Seth Griffith 43 18 14 32 24 -2

26 Jansen Harkins* 30 7 24 31 28 4

13 Kristian Vesalainen 46 10 14 24 10 -16

34 JC Lipon 46 9 15 24 96 -1

48 Andrei Chibisov 44 7 17 24 71 -12

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

40 Mikhail Berdin 18-17-0 2.85 .914 2

1 Eric Comrie 5-6-0 2.73 .912 0

*On NHL roster

MOOSE NOTES

New Career High

In scoring his ninth goal of the campaign on Saturday against the Wild, Skyler McKenzie set a new AHL career high in tallies. The forward has posted 21 points (9G, 12A) in 43 games this season marking AHL career highs in assists and points as well. The Sherwood, Atla. product is currently ranked sixth among Moose point leaders.

Lucky 24

Three Moose players are currently tied for third on the Moose scoring list with 24 points. Kristian Vesalainen has recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 46 games, JC Lipon has nine goals and 15 helpers in 46 games, and Andrei Chibisov has seven tallies and 17 assists in 44 games. With their solid performances on the season, each of the three players have reached a career milestone. Vesalainen has set new AHL career highs in goals, assists and points. Chibisov set a new pro career high surpassing his previous mark of 20 (7G, 13A) that he posted with the Metallurg Magnitogorsk in the 2018-19 campaign. Finally, JC Lipon reached 213 points in his AHL career on Jan. 19 against Laval. This feat moved him into the third spot among Manitoba's all-time career point leaders, officially passing Moose legend Jimmy Roy.

Double Digits

With his goal in Saturday's matchup against Iowa, Kristian Vesalainen became the third Moose player of the campaign to hit double digits in goals. He trails Seth Griffith who has posted 18 goals on the season and C.J. Suess who has notched 11 tallies. This is the first season of the forward's AHL career where he has reached double digits in goals and assists. Six of Vesalainen's 10 goals are power play tallies, which ties him with Griffith for the team lead.

All-Star

The Winnipeg Jets assigned Jansen Harkins to the Manitoba Moose on Sunday, Jan. 26 to make him eligible to participate in the 2020 AHL All-Star Game. The forward participated in the Fastest Skater, the Pass and Score and the Breakaway Relay events. The All-Star Challenge will take place tonight at 9 p.m. CT. Harkins started the 2019-20 campaign with the Moose where he posted 31 points (7G, 24A) in 30 games. The North Vancouver, B.C. native still holds the second place ranking among Moose point leaders. Harkins was recalled by the Jets on Dec. 18. where he has appeared in 11 games and collected two assists.

Who's Trending?

Leon Gawanke collected the secondary assist on JC Lipon's third period tally in Saturday's loss to the Iowa Wild. The defenceman is currently tied for the lead on Manitoba's current roster with 17 helpers on the season. The Berlin, Ger. product paces Moose rookies with 18 points (1G, 17A) in 34 games during the 2019-20 campaign.

