IceHogs Auctioning off Specialty LEGO/Autism Awareness Night Jerseys

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that six specialized jerseys from Saturday's LEGO/Autism Awareness Night are now available for online bidding on either the IceHogs' eBay store or on DASH, an online auction platform.

The 2019-20 LEGO/Autism Awareness Night jerseys feature a special block Hammy crest imprinted on the chest along with the autism puzzle-piece logo serving as arm bands on both sleeves. The jersey itself is black with a block pattern. The midriff is red and sees the words "ROCKFORD" on the front and "ICEHOGS" on the back built with block pieces.

The featured jerseys on eBay include Brandon Hagel, Jacob Nilsson and a customizable sweater while DASH boasts Lucas Carlsson, Dennis Gilbert and Kevin Lankinen uniforms. Each of the five player jerseys are game-worn, autographed and will include a certificate of authenticity.

Auctions on DASH began on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. and will conclude on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, eBay auctions began on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. and will conclude on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.

The online auctions can be accessed via the links below and include:

DASH: Game-worn, autographed jersey of Lucas Carlsson (#23)

DASH: Game-worn, autographed jersey of Dennis Gilbert (#8)

DASH: Game-worn, autographed jersey of Kevin Lankinen (#30)

eBay: Game-worn, autographed jersey of Brandon Hagel (#22)

eBay: Game-worn, autographed jersey of Jacob Nilsson (#21)

eBay: Blank, customizable jersey

Note: the customizable jersey cannot include the name and number of a current IceHogs player.

Funds from the online auction will then be totaled along with the money raised during Saturday's silent jersey auction, and a portion of the combined proceeds will be donated to the Autism Program of Easterseals.

For additional information, including in-person payment options at the BMO Harris Bank Center, contact the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465.

