Monsters Weekly: January 27, 2020

January 27, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





The Cleveland Monsters began their longest homestand of the season earning five points over three games opening with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Rochester Americans on January 22nd. The Monsters went on to complete a weekend sweep of the Toronto Marlies starting with a 5-2 victory on January 24th followed by a comeback 5-4 overtime success on January 25th. Defenseman Dillon Simpson recorded two goals 2:09 apart and one assist on Friday while forward Trey Fix-Wolansky notched the game-winning tally along with an assist in his fourth multi-point outing of the season. Twelve Monsters skaters earned points on Saturday night including forward Kole Sherwood's two goals and defenseman Andrew Peeke's two assists as well as forward Stefan Matteau notching the overtime game winner.

Defenseman Adam Clendening is currently representing the Cleveland Monsters at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario, CA. Clendening presently leads the Monsters with 30 points (6G, 24A) over 37 games played and is fifth among defenseman for points in the league. The All-Star Classic will conclude tonight, January 27th, with a 3-on-3, round-robin tournamet at 10 p.m. ET with the teams holding the best records at the end of the tournament facing off in a championship game. The All-Star Challenge will be available to view on AHLTV, the NHL Network and TSN2.

