Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Mitchell Stephens, Luke Schenn from Syracuse Crunch

January 27, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Mitchell Stephens and defenseman Luke Schenn from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. Additionally, Jimmy Huntington has been reassigned from the Orlando Solar Bears to the Crunch and Alexey Lipanov and Zach Fucale have been loaned to Orlando.

Stephens, 5-foot-11, 193 pounds, has played in 20 games for the Lightning this season, recording two goals and four points. He made his NHL debut on December 9 against the New York Islanders and notched his first goal on December 28 against the Montreal Canadiens. The Peterborough, Ontario native was drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round, 33rd overall, of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Schenn, 6-foot-2, 227 pounds, has skated in 15 games with the Bolts this season, recording one goal. A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Schenn was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on July 1, 2019.

Huntington, 21, has appeared in 22 games with the Crunch this season tallying two assists. He has also recorded two goals and three assists in seven contests with the Solar Bears. The 6-foot, 204-pound forward skated in 66 contests with the Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL last season tallying 40 goals and 52 assists. Huntington was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Lightning on March 1.

Lipanov, 20, has skated in 22 games with the Solar Bears recording seven goals and seven assists. Last season, he appeared in 61 games with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL tallying 30 points (11g, 19a) and four contests with the Solar Bears earning a goal and three assists.

Fucale, 24, has appeared in one game with the Crunch this season posting a 3.20 goals-against average and a .800 save percentage. He has also played in 20 games with the Solar Bears recording a 7-7-4 record with a 2.61 goals-against average and .920 save percentage. He recently claimed the 2019 Spengler Cup with Team Canada posting a 0.33 goals-against average and .986 save percentage giving up just one goal in three games. Fucale had back-to-back shutouts, including a 26-save performance in the 4-0 win over HC Ocelari Trinec in the championship game and was named the tournament's all-star goaltender.

