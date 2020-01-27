Adin Hill Recalled to Coyotes

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled goaltender Adin Hill from the Tucson Roadrunner, the Coyotes American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

In nine games with the Coyotes this season, the 23-year-old Hill has posted a 2-2-1 record, a 2.40 goals against average (GAA) and a .920 save percentage (SV%).

The 6-foot-4, 203-pound native of Comox, BC has posted a 10-4-0 record with a 2.66 GAA and a .911 SV% with one shutout in 14 games with the Roadrunners in 2019-20.

Hill was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (76th overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

