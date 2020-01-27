Chicago Wolves Insider: Bobbleheads, Adopt-A-Dog, All-Stars and Haydar

RED-HOT DANSK BECOMES A BOBBLEHEAD

When the Wolves host the Manitoba Moose Saturday, Feb. 1, the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive an Oscar Dansk bobblehead, presented by Atturo Tires. The bobblehead is a great prize on its own, but the fact Dansk has been the AHL's finest goaltender for the last two months makes the timing of his bobblehead night particularly apropos.

The 25-year-old Stockholm, Sweden, native earned the CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month award for December and has been just as good in January. Since Dec. 1, Dansk has produced an 11-0-2 record with a 1.60 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage to help the Wolves climb into third place in the Central Division.

ADOPT-A-DOG PROGRAM NEARING 1,500 ADOPTIONS

The Chicago Wolves host the fifth Adopt-A-Dog Night of the season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, when they meet the Manitoba Moose. Presented by Premier Veterinary Group, Adopt-A-Dog Nights have matched Wolves fans with deserving dogs for nearly two decades. This Saturday marks a very special Adopt-A-Dog Night because the Wolves are just five away from 1,500 adoptions and will hit the mark during the game.

Fans can visit the South lobby to see Skates' Sidekicks and enjoy a night filled with pucks and puppies! All dogs available for adoption have been spayed/neutered, are up-to-date with vaccinations, have gone through ample health screening processes and come with a Chicago pet license and Wolves dog collar!

ALL-STAR GAME FOR ELVENES AND HALL OF FAME FOR HAYDAR

If you missed Sunday night's AHL All-Star Classic Skills Competition, don't worry. You still have time to watch our All-Star, Lucas Elvenes, compete in the All-Star Challenge tonight starting at 9 p.m. CT. To catch the 3-on-3 round-robin tournament between the four divisions, watch NHL Network, TSN or AHLTV.

On Monday afternoon in Ontario, California, Wolves legend Darren Haydar was inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame. Among other exploits, Haydar captained the 2008 Calder Cup championship squad, set the AHL point streak record when he scored in each of the first 39 games of the 2006-07 season and set the league marks for postseason goals (63) and points (143).

GIRLS IN SPORTS NIGHT

Learn how your love of sports can fuel your future! Prior to the Chicago Wolves' matchup Saturday, Feb. 1, against the Manitoba Moose, the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana host a discussion panel featuring female sports professionals. This event is proudly presented by Magellan Corporation. For tickets and more information, please contact Stefanie Evans by email here.

TOP LINE

NICOLAS ROY

Despite the fact Nicolas Roy traveled back and forth between Vegas and Chicago twice this month, the forward never skipped a beat for the Wolves. The Amos, Quebec, native most recently notched a goal and an assist on Saturday against Texas, which brought his point total to five (G, 4A) in his four January appearances.

JIMMY SCHULDT

Rookie defenseman Jimmy Schuldt delivered the game-winning goal on Jan. 24 at Texas. After the Stars scored first and the Wolves tied things up in the second period, Schuldt added his goal early into the third, which served as his second professional GWG. Schuldt leads all Wolves defensemen with 19 points (6G, 13A).

KEEGAN KOLESAR

What a memorable January for forward Keegan Kolesar. After a two-goal game for the Wolves on Jan. 10, Kolesar made his NHL debut with the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan 11. The Winnipeg, Manitoba, native then returned to Chicago and he has produced six points (3G, 3A) in nine Wolves appearances this month.

LAST WEEK (1-1-0-0)

SATURDAY, JAN. 25: (at) TEXAS 5, CHICAGO 3

Texas scored two goals in a 24-second span of the first period and two in an 87-second span of the second period to pick up the win in the Wolves' final game before the AHL All-Star Break.

Forwards Nicolas Roy and Keegan Kolesar scored power-play goals in the first period and forward Jake Leschyshyn pulled the Wolves within 4-3 with his third-period tally.

Goaltender Garret Sparks posted 14 saves.

FRIDAY, JAN. 24: CHICAGO 2, (at) TEXAS 1

Defenseman Jimmy Schuldt ripped a one-timer past screened Texas goaltender Jake Oettinger 2:30 into the third period for the game-winner at H-E-B Center.

Forward Brandon Pirri pulled the Wolves even with a breakaway goal just 23 seconds before the end of the second period. Defenseman Jake Bischoff set him up with a pinpoint 100-foot pass.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk posted 19 saves to earn the win.

NEXT FIVE GAMES

Friday, Jan. 31 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

Saturday, Feb. 1 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

Thursday, Feb. 6 at Manitoba 7 p.m. Bell MTS Place AHLTV

Friday, Feb. 7 at Manitoba 7 p.m. Bell MTS Place AHLTV

Thursday, Feb. 13 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

My50 Chicago is the home for 40 Chicago Wolves broadcasts during the regular season. All Wolves games are streamed on AHLTV.

