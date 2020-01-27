Roadrunners Weekly: January 27

January 27, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





CURRENT RECORD:

28-11-1-0 - .713 Win Percentage

(1st - Pacific Division, 2nd - Western Conference, 2nd - AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK:

*AHL All-Star Classic - Tonight - 8 p.m. (Toyota Arena - Ontario, California, NHL Network)

Friday vs. Colorado - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Saturday vs. Colorado - 8 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

3-1 Win at San Diego (Tuesday)

3-2 Loss vs. Bakersfield (Friday)

4-1 Loss vs. Bakersfield (Saturday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Tuesday night in his first AHL game in five weeks after spending time with the Arizona Coyotes, Adin Hill stopped 39 of 40 shots faced, backstopping Tucson to a victory over their I-8 Rival San Diego Gulls. Hill was recalled by the Coyotes earlier today.

Sunday night in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic Skills Competition, Kyle Capobianco earned a Puck Control Relay victory for the second straight year. Brayden Burke also finished fifth overall in the Fastest Skater Event with a lap of 14.3 seconds.

THEY SAID IT:

"Both of them have been great for us this year. Adin was our best player tonight and he made a lot of huge saves for us. He gave us confidence in our defensive zone knowing that he's back there making those stops for us."

Roadrunners forward Kevin Hancock on his the play of his netminders after Adin Hill stopped 39/40 Tuesday and Ivan Prosvetov stopped 27/28 last Saturday.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The team is on it's All-Star Break now and will return to practice Thursday morning at Tucson Arena before hosting Colorado this weekend.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

I Love Gems Night - Friday, January 31 at 7 p.m. against Colorado

Celebrating the impending return Tucson's iconic Gem and Mineral Show, the Roadrunners will have a Wedding On Ice to celebrate during the game!

Family Four Packs are on sale now, including four tickets and four Roadrunners hats for just $80.

Harry Potter Night - Saturday, February 1 at 7 p.m. against Colorado

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Roadrunners-themed Harry Potter Scarf courtesy of KVOA News 4 Tucson.

Ticket packages are on sale now that include four tickets, $20 in concessions and a pregame Meet and Greet with animals from the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

Harry Potter characters will also be on hand.

It's also another T-Mobile Kachina Saturday! The team will take the ice in their black alternate uniforms.

For more information on all promotional nights, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/fun.

ON-THE-AIR:

Roadrunners Happy Hour hosted by Adrian Denny 6-7 p.m. airs Wednesdays on Fox Sports 1450 with two special guests.

Roadrunners Reports featuring Head Coach Jay Varady and select players continue Monday through Friday's on all Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

New for 2019-20, Fox Sports 1450 AM is your Tucson radio home for Arizona Coyotes broadcasts.

The Roadrunners Insider Podcast with Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star airs on FoxSports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App.

UP I-10:

Goaltender Adin Hill, who has played nine games with the Arizona Coyotes over the past month, was recalled Monday morning to spend more time with the parent club. This season with the Roadrunners, Adin has ten wins and four losses.

