Marte Homers in Mets 10-1 Loss to Marauders

August 8, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders improved to 9-0 vs. the St. Lucie Mets this season with a 10-1 victory on Thursday at Clover Park.

In the highlight of the night for St. Lucie, New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte (knee) hit a home run in the second game of his MLB rehab assignment. The solo shot in the third inning was hit at a towering launch angle of 46 degrees. Marte played five innings in right field. In his first at-bat he flew out to center field on the 10th pitch.

The rest of the night was difficult for the Mets. The pitching staff walked a season-high 13 batters. With two outs in the sixth inning, Bradenton first baseman Derek Berg hit an inside-the-park grand slam off Layonel Ovalles after his line drive to right field skipped away from Yohairo Cuevas. The homer for Berg made it 10-1 and scored the final runs of the night. It was the first pro homer for Berg, who was drafted by the Pirates out of Army West Point in the 10th round of the draft.

Bradenton starter Michael Kennedy pitched 5.0 innings. The only base runner he allowed was the homer by Marte. Kennedy struck out six and threw just 58 pitches.

Luigi Hernandez pitched the final 4.0 innings giving up just one hit to earn his first save.

The Mets mustered just one hit after the Marte homer. It came on a single by A.J. Ewing in the sixth inning.

Mets starter Edgar Moreta took the loss. He gave up three runs on four hits over 3.2 innings. Moreta walked four and struck out six.

Mets reliever Anthony Nunez made his team debut in the ninth inning and struck out three.

The Mets (12-25, 34-69) and Marauders (15-24, 44-61) play the fourth game of their series at Clover Park on Friday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. The Mets will celebrate Smokey Bear's 80th birthday! Students K-12 get a free ticket thanks to Children's Services Council. There will be photo opportunities with Smokey Bear and Smokey Bear approved fireworks after the game.

