Two-Run 10th Inning Sinks Blue Jays

August 8, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - After being shutout through six innings, Dunedin mounted a comeback to tie the game but Palm Beach's two-run 10th inning rally downed the Jays 4-2 on Thursday night at TD Ballpark.

The loss drops Dunedin to 18-19 in the second half and increases Palm Beach's win streak to eight games.

In his second Single-A start, Blue Jays starter Daniel Guerra was strong in a pitchers' duel. In five innings, Guerra allowed just one unearned run. In the fourth, Bryce Madrin reached on an error and then eventually scored on an RBI groundout later in the frame, giving the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

Guerra finished his night without a walk, striking out five.

Palm Beach starter Jose Davila surpassed the effort, going six shutout innings, striking out seven Blue Jays.

The Cardinals lead grew to 2-0 in the top of the seventh inning with a Cade McGee sacrifice fly.

With Davila out of the game in the bottom of the inning, Dunedin rallied to knot the contest. With Edward Duran on first, Eddie Micheletti lined an RBI double into the right field corner to put the Jays on the board.

After a Manuel Beltre walked, Jaden Rudd sent a ground ball to the mound. After fielding the ball cleanly, Cardinals' pitcher Nolan Sparks looped the throw over the first baseman Ross Friedrick, allowing Micheletti to score to tie the game. However, the Jays stranded runners on second and third to end the inning.

Dunedin opened the eighth with runners on first and second but couldn't capitalize. After both teams stranded runners in scoring position in the ninth, the game headed to extras.

Palm Beach scored twice against Julio Ortiz in the top of the 10th, using RBI hits from Ian Petrutz and Josh Kross to take a 4-2 lead.

The Blue Jays went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the frame to end the contest.

Fernando Perez takes the mound for Dunedin as the series continues Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 pm. Fans can buy tickets now at DunedinBlueJays.com.

