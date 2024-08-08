Wilson's Big Night Not Enough, Tarpons Drop Tilt with Tortugas

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (18-18) couldn't get their offense going in Thursday night's loss to the Daytona Tortugas (20-16) at GMS Field, 6-1. Similarly to the last two nights, the Tortugas pounced early and didn't look back. Tampa's highlight of the night came courtesy of LF Tyler Wilson, who blasted his first professional hit for a home run in the sixth inning.

RHP Andrew Landry (2.2IP, 3H, 3R/2ER, 2BB, 1K) made his first home start for the Tarpons, working into the third inning. Landry did a good job limiting hard contact. Of the ten balls put in play against him, only three were hard hit. None of Landry's off-speed pitches that were put in play were hard-hit.

Landry retired the first two batters in the first before Daytona put up three runs with two away. Sammy Stafura walked, and then Ariel Almonte singled to put runners on the corners. Almonte swiped second, and then Jack Moss singled both runners in and advanced to second on a throwing error. Luis Reyes singled back up the middle, plating Reyes to give the Tortugas a three-run lead.

Luis Reyes added to the lead in the fourth with a solo home run. Reyes' first homer of the season landed just over the left field wall.

Wilson put Tampa on the board in the sixth with a solo home run. His first professional hit brought Tampa back within three.

Following the long ball, Tampa put runners on second and third but were unable to capitalize as the deficit remained at three.

In the eighth, Daytona loaded the bases, and Trey Faltine drew the third free pass of the frame to bring home a run.

In the top half of the ninth, Moss picked up his third RBI of the night with a single to center field, which brought home Stafura.

The Tarpons will look to get back in the win column against the Tortugas tomorrow night, with LHP Henry Lalane projected to start and commence the second half of the season. Come enjoy Sink or Swim Friday at GMS Field, with first pitch coming at 6:30 p.m.

