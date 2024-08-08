Pitcher's Duel Spoiled by Walkoff Walk

August 8, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, FL - Micah Ottenbreit took a shutout into the seventh but the Clearwater Threshers (53-50, 10-27) fell on a walkoff in a 1-0 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (64-38, 22-15) on Thursday night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. The Threshers hope to provide more offense when they return for a Friday night tilt in Lakeland.

Clearwater stranded runners in two of their first three innings, but didn't record a hit until the seventh. Meanwhile, Lakeland got a two-out double in the first and racked up five knocks before TJayy Walton singled in the seventh to break up the combined no-hitter. The Threshers recorded one hit in each of the final three innings but left the bases loaded in the ninth. Lakeland did all their work in the ninth with two outs, loading the bases the bases and walking off the Threshers on three-straight walks to steal a 1-0 win.

Micah Ottenbreit tossed 6.2 scoreless innings with five hits, three walks, and five strikeouts in a no-decision. Josh Bortka struck out three and walked one in 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings. Jose Peña (4-2) took the loss in 0.2 frames with one run on three walks and one hit with one strikeout.

Walton's seventh-inning single broke up a no-hit bid...Ottenbreit pitched into the seventh for the second time in his pro career...Heredia has reached base safely for a season-high-tying tenth-straight game...The Threshers are 0-2 when Ottenbreit works into the seventh...It was the fourth time this season a Threshers starter has worked into the seventh inning...Owusu-Asiedu came in for Walton in the eighth on defense...The Threshers continue a six-game road series against the Flying Tigers on Friday, August 9...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM EST...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

