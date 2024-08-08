Jupiter Drops Fourth-Straight Game Being Shut out 2-0 to Ft. Myers Thursday Night

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (55-47, 19-18) dropped their fourth consecutive contest as they fell to the Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels 2-0 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It marked the seventh shutout loss for Jupiter in 2024 and first since July 2nd vs Palm Beach with the same 2-0 final score. For Jupiter, it is also the longest losing streak since June 18-21 against Clearwater.

For the second straight game, the Mighty Mussels wasted no time scoring the first run of the game. Keyner Benitez (L, 0-3) made his first start on the mound in two weeks and with one out in the top of the first inning, Brandon Winokur launched a solo home run, his ninth of the season, to left field to give Ft. Myers the 1-0 lead.

For the second time this season, Benitez finished with five innings pitched and allowed just one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Nick Maldonado was the first Hammerhead pitcher out of the bullpen as he came in to pitch the top of the sixth inning. Maldonado allowed two singles to start the frame. Later with two outs, Carter Johnson committed a throwing error off the bat of Caden Kendle allowing a run to score to give the Might Mussels a 2-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Ft. Myers starting pitcher Tanner Hall (W, 4-0) was in total control on the mound as he finished with a career-high seven innings pitched with no runs allowed and struck out seven batters. At one point between the second and seventh innings, Hall retired 16 batters in a row.

Maldonado finished with three innings pitched and one unearned run in his third appearance for Jupiter this season. In the top of the ninth inning, Jake Faherty made his professional debut on the mound for the Hammerheads and allowed no runs on three walks with two strikeouts.

The Hammerheads managed just three hits on back-to-back nights and brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning, but it was not enough as Ft. Myers held on for the 2-0 shutout win on Thursday night.

Jupiter had hits from Carter Johnson, Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, and Gage Miller with the only other baserunner being Garret Forrester who drew a walk. Despite a solid outing, Benitez will have to wait for his first win of 2024 and also his first win pitching professionally in the United States between the FCL and the FSL.

Game four of the six-game series between Jupiter and Ft. Myers takes place on Friday, August 9th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jake Brooks (8-3, 2.23 ERA) is scheduled to start on the mound for the Hammerheads against Jose Olivares for the Mighty Mussels. Click here to purchase your tickets.

