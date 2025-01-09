Fan Fest Is Back at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium

JUPITER, FL - Fan Fest is back at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday, January 11th from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM! Join us for a day of fun as we get ready for baseball to return.

Fans can enjoy a free hotdog and soda as they visit our part-time job fair and go on a stadium tour. They can also enjoy music, games, inflatables, and special appearances from mascots Robbie the Redbird, Hamilton R. Head, and Billy the Marlin! We will be hosting national anthem auditions on top of the dugouts to find fresh talent for the upcoming baseball season.

Marlins 1997 World Series heroes Charles Johnson and Antonio Alfonseca will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans during the event. Alfonseca, a member of the Marlins from 1997-2001 and the National League saves leader in 2000, will be available from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Johnson, a Gold Glove Award winner at catcher in 1995 and the Marlins first ever draft selection in 1992, will be signing autographs and taking photos from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. Don't miss this chance to meet these Marlins legends!

Florida State League tickets will be going on sale on January 11th. Fans that purchase ticket packages like season tickets, mini plans, Silver Sluggers, Thirsty Thursday, and Kid's Club will receive a free ticket to Spring Training Opening Weekend, February 22nd or 23rd! This offer is only available during Fan Fest.

