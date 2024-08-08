Oh What a Night: Berg Hits an Inside-The-Park Grand Slam in 10-1 Rout

August 8, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - The Bradenton Marauders accomplished a number of season-highs as they win their third-straight against the St. Lucie Mets 10-1 on Thursday night at Clover Park. The nine-run win is their largest margin of victory on the season.

For the third-straight day, the Marauders jumped ahead first with a run in the first. Edgar Moreta (0-3) walked the first two batters before retiring the next two. Axiel Plaz then singled through the left side of the infield to push Bradenton in front 1-0.

Bradenton added on in the fourth. With two outs, Moreta issued a walk to Solomon Maguire who then scored on a Jhonny Severino triple to extend the Bradenton advantage to 2-0. Moreta departed and Joseph Yabbour came in out of the bullpen. He walked the next three batters to force in a run with another scoring on a wild pitch to make it 4-0 Bradenton.

Michael Kennedy (2-5), in his second start off the injured list, retired the first 10 batters before Major League rehabber Starling Marte hit a solo-home run to left field to cut the deficit to 4-1. Kennedy retired the next five batters he faced to end his day. He struck out six while facing just one batter above the minimum. Luigi Hernandez (SV,2) followed and struck out seven in four scoreless innings to close out the win.

The Marauders capped of the game's scoring with a six-run sixth inning. Bradenton sent 11 batters to the plate with the inning highlighted by Derek Berg's first professional home run, an inside-the-park grand slam. Duce Gourson also recorded his first professional hit that inning as well, an RBI double to score Severino who tripled earlier in the frame.

Severino recorded four hits while reaching base five times with the four hits being the most by a Marauder batter this season. He's also just the second Marauder batter to hit two triples in a game since 2018 with Sergio Campana accomplishing this feat last August in Jupiter.

Bradenton's offense walked a season-high 13 times and now have a chance to pick up their first road series victory of the season on Friday night.

The Marauders and Mets continue their six-game series on Friday night at Clover Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 5:50 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

