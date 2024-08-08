Margaritaville and Augtoberfest Giveaways, NASCAR Night Highlight Next Week at the Jack

August 8, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas are back at Jackie Robinson Ballpark Tuesday August 13th, against the St. Lucie Mets, the Florida State League Single-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Among the highlights of the six contests is Margaritaville Night, Augtoberfest, and the groundbreaking of our new player stadium renovation project.

The 2024 Tortugas return home on Tuesday, August 13th with Breast Cancer Awareness Night. The Tortugas will don unique pink-clad uniforms that feature 75 names of local survivors and fighters of breast cancer throughout the jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night presented by Progressive Medical Research is a part of the festivities. The exclusive 55-and-older club features deals at the team store and concession stands for members and more. Pick up your bingo cards on the riverwalk and get ready to win some prizes! The series opener also marks a Taco Tuesday with options at the concession stands starting at just $3. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Fans are advised to arrive with an empty stomach on Wednesday, August 14th, for a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Little Caesar's. A long-standing fan favorite, starting at just $17, patrons will receive a wristband and may indulge in all-you-care-to-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn at concession stands all evening long. Wine and Whiskey Wednesday returns, featuring $3 wine specials from Matua and highlighting special whiskeys. August's wine special of the month will be Frank Family Chardonnay. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, August 15th will be an extra exciting day as we will be having our official groundbreaking for our upcoming $30 million renovation project. Gates will open at 4:30pm and the ceremony will begin at 5:15pm. It will be First Responder Night Powered by Gary Yeomans Ford. We invite all of our local friends to come out for City of Daytona Beach Night. Taps and Tacos presented by Bud Light returns with taco specials including our Fish & Chip Taco and half-priced draft beer and soda specials. The Fish & Chip Taco includes a soft taco shell with fried cod, french fries, and a malt vinegar slaw. The match up is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m.

Friday, August 16th we have Feel Good Friday Powered by Gary Yeomans Ford, highlighting Youth Emotional Support. Youth Emotional Support (YES) provides awareness and access to specialized mental health trainings and supportive resources for individuals, families, community allies and professional partners. Fans can use the code YES at checkout and a portion of the proceeds will go towards the non-profit. We will be on tropical time as it is Margaritaville Night. Be one of the first 1000 fans to get your very own Daytona Tortugas Hawaiian Shirt! Our City Night Series highlights Cities of Orange City & Debary where discounted tickets are available for residents using the code "OCDEB" at checkout when buying tickets online. Friday night's contest starts with a 6:35 p.m first pitch.

Saturday, August 17th will continue our Saturday Giveaway Series as we will be celebrating Augtoberfest with our German Beer Stein Giveaway presented by Budlight. The first 1000 fans through the gates will receive one stein per ticket. Saturday night's action gets underway with a 6:35 first pitch.

Lastly, the homestand comes to a close on Sunday, August 18th with NASCAR night presented by AdventHealth and Daytona International Speedway. AdventHealth will be sponsoring our Jersey Replica T-Shirt Giveaway as well. Fans can enjoy pregame autographs along the riverwalk! After the game, all kids will get to take a trip around the bases with postgame Kids Run the Bases sponsored by Neighbors Ice Cream. Sunday's series finale will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Gates for Tuesday through Saturday's games will open at 5:30 p.m. with gates opening for Sunday's contest at 4:00 p.m. Single-game tickets, group packages, season tickets, and more are available by calling the Tortugas box office at 386-257-3172 or visiting us online at milb.com/daytona.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 8, 2024

Margaritaville and Augtoberfest Giveaways, NASCAR Night Highlight Next Week at the Jack - Daytona Tortugas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.