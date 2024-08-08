Hall Goes Seven, Leads 2-0 Shutout of Hammerheads

August 8, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The Mighty Mussels' pitching staff tossed a three-hitter for the second consecutive night, with Tanner Hall going seven scoreless innings to blank Jupiter 2-0 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Thursday.

Hall (4-0) is the first Fort Myers (54-46, 23-12) pitcher to complete seven innings since John Klein went seven scoreless in Clearwater on September 1, 2023. The Southern Miss product retired 16 consecutive batters at one point, a stretch that ranged from the second inning into the seventh. He struck out seven and allowed just two hits, facing two batters over the minimum.

The Mussels' offense was once again led by Brandon Winokur, who set the tone with a solo home run in the top of the first. The line drive to left came off the bat at 106.1 mph, putting Winokur into the team lead with nine home runs on the campaign. Over his last four games, the California native is 7-for-14 with two home runs and two walks.

Fort Myers won the game despite going 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and leaving 12 men on base. They did scratch across an insurance run in the sixth when Khadim Diaw singled and eventually scored on a Jupiter error.

The Mighty Mussels are now 10-2 in their last 12 road games and 15-3 in their last 18 road contests.

Fort Myers will look to clinch the series at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. RHP Jose Olivares (2-1, 2.86) is scheduled to pitch for the Mussels, opposite RHP Jake Brooks (8-3, 2.23) of the Hammerheads. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.