Marksmen Sign Anthony Yurkins for the 2023-24 Season
September 12, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have signed forward Anthony Yurkins for the 2023-24 season.
Yurkins, 25, joins the Marksmen following his collegiate career at Aurora University. The Staten Island, New York, native previously played for Head Coach Ryan Cruthers in juniors with the Charlotte Rush.
"I had the privilege of coaching Anthony in the past," said Cruthers. "He's a guy that will be an effective two-way forward and help develop our culture on and off the ice. He'll be someone his teammates can rely on."
At Aurora, Yurkins laced up for 39 games and recorded 10 (4G+6A) points.
"We are very excited to add him to our organization," said Cruthers.
The Marksmen will take to the ice on Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Roanoke in the season's home opener.
Single-game tickets are now on sale at marksmenhockey.com.
With the addition, the 2023-24 Marksmen roster sits at 15 announced players:
FORWARDS:
Connor Fries
Grant Loven
Brennan Feasey
John Moncovich
Ty Readman
Mitchell Hale
Jack Patterson
Merritt Oszytko
Michael McChesney
Anthony Yurkins
DEFENSEMEN:
Nick Parody
Brad Jenion
Joey Berkopec
Ryan Lieth
GOALTENDERS:
Michael Herringer
