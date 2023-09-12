Experienced CHL Forward Nizhnikov Signs with Knoxville

September 12, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have added forward Kirill Nizhnikov to the 2023 training camp roster. Nizhnikov joins Knoxville after spending last season in the Czech Republic, where he put up 27 points in 32 games.

"He's an OHL standout. A goal scorer who played in the KHL," said Ice Bears Head Coach Brent Clarke of Nizhnikov. "He'll be a good offensive threat for us and he has good size."

Nizhnikov appeared in 136 OHL games over the course of four years with Barrie, Sudbury and Owen Sound. He scored 30 goals and added 42 assists. He played one game in the KHL and 16 games in the MHL in Russia. He then returned to Canada and totaled 26 points in 33 games for Shawinigan in the QMJHL.

The Ice Bears begin their 22nd season in franchise history on Friday, October 20 at Macon. Knoxville's home opener will be Friday, October 27 against Birmingham. Free agent camp will take place on October 4-5 with preseason training camp occurring the following week.

