Sean Gulka Returns to Pensacola

September 12, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Pensacola, Fla. - Forward Sean Gulka and the Pensacola Ice Flyers have agreed to terms for the 2023-24 season.

Gulka, the 6-foot-3-inches forward from Langley, British Columbia played 26 games for the Ice Flyers during the 2022-23 season after spending time with the ECHL South Carolina Stingrays. Gulka went on to score 5 goals with 5 assists for the Ice Flyers.

"Pensacola is a fantastic hockey town," explained Gulka. "I mean it doesn't get any better, great fans, great teammates, and a great coaching staff."

"The fans definitely set the organization a part from the others. They are incredibly dedicated and loyal. We have the best fans in the league," he said.

The Ice Flyers kick-off their commemorative 15th season on Saturday, October 21 (vs. Birmingham) at the Pensacola Bay Center. Click here to view the entire 2023-24 schedule.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from September 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.