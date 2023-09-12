Xavier Returns for Training Camp

September 12, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Tuesday that returner Jordan Xavier has been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.

The Calgary native completed his first professional season with the Dawgs in 2022-2023 after finishing his collegiate career at University of Calgary. He played five regular season games in a Dawgs sweater tallying four goals and one assist. The center appeared in six playoff games for the Rail Yard Dawgs adding one goal during the postseason.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of September 12:

Stephen Alvo

Billy Roche

Dominiks Marcinkevics

Alex DiCarlo

Jacob Kelly

Steven Leonard

Sean Leonard

Nick Ford

Brendan Pepe

Jordan Xavier

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from September 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.