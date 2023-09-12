Jaunich Signs for 2023-24

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of F Jack Jaunich for the 2023-24 season.

Jaunich, 25, is a 6'0" forward from White Bear Lake, MN. Jaunich played junior hockey with the Shreveport Mudbugs with Dom Procopio before heading to Aurora University (NCAA III). At his time with the Aurora Spartans, he appeared in 93 games scoring 96 points. Jack would turn pro at the end of the 2022-23 season with the Savannah Ghost Pirates (ECHL) appearing in 3 games before finishing with the Peoria Rivermen.

"We've heard nothing but great things about Jack" said Head Coach Stuart Stefan, "He's an all-around player that we're excited to get into our systems."

