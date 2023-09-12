Rivermen Sign Nippard and List for 2023-24

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Wednesday two new signings for the 2023-24 season. Forward David Nippard and defenseman Cale List have signed with the Rivermen and will be on the roster for the start of the season.

Nippard, a native of Lewisporte, Newfoundland in Canada, has been in professional hockey for four years and played a single game for Peoria during the 2019-20 campaign. That season Nippard saw action in the FPHL with the Carolina Thunderbirds and the Port Huron Growlers before being called up again to the Huntsville Havoc in the SPHL. Nippard spent the 2020-21 season in Port Huron before becoming a staple in the SPHL the following two years with Birmingham (2021-22) and Macon (2022-23). In his SPHL career, Nippard has seen action in 119 games and has garnered 59 points (19 goals, 40 assists) while accumulating 304 penalty minutes.

Defenseman Cale List returns to the River City for his third season of professional hockey and third in the SPHL. A native of Petawawa, Ontario, List played four years of college hockey first with the University of Massachusetts-Lowell at the Division I level, and then another two years with Norwich University at the Division III level. After college, List broke into the SPHL ranks with the Knoxville Ice Bears during the 2021-22 season. The following year he was acquired by the Peoria Rivermen after playing 18 games with the Fayetteville Marksmen. In 33 games played with Peoria in 2022-23, List garnered seven points and was a plus-15.

Both Nippard and List count as the 11th and 12th players signed by the Rivermen this off-season and the seventh forward and third defenseman signing by the Rivermen respectively.

