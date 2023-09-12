Fall Frenzy Merchandise Sale September 23
September 12, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
Pensacola, Fla. - Get ready to fall in love with our Fall Frenzy sale on September 23 at the Pensacola Bay Center Front Plaza! We're celebrating the first day of autumn and getting closer to hockey season with amazing deals from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
You won't want to miss out on t-shirts as low as $5 and hoodies as low as $15. Plus, with any purchase, you'll be entered to win one of two authentic jerseys from last season. Talk about a win-win situation!
This in-person sale is card only, so make sure you come prepared to score some sweet deals. Join us at the front of the Pensacola Bay Center for this fall-tastic event!
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from September 12, 2023
- Fall Frenzy Merchandise Sale September 23 - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Marksmen Sign Anthony Yurkins for the 2023-24 Season - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Rivermen Sign Nippard and List for 2023-24 - Peoria Rivermen
- Jaunich Signs for 2023-24 - Huntsville Havoc
- Sean Gulka Returns to Pensacola - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Experienced CHL Forward Nizhnikov Signs with Knoxville - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Xavier Returns for Training Camp - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pensacola Ice Flyers Stories
- Fall Frenzy Merchandise Sale September 23
- Sean Gulka Returns to Pensacola
- Nick Leitner Returns to Pensacola
- Troy Button Returns to Pensacola
- Brett and Derek Mecrones Join Ice Flyers Ranks