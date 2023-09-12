Fall Frenzy Merchandise Sale September 23

September 12, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Pensacola, Fla. - Get ready to fall in love with our Fall Frenzy sale on September 23 at the Pensacola Bay Center Front Plaza! We're celebrating the first day of autumn and getting closer to hockey season with amazing deals from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

You won't want to miss out on t-shirts as low as $5 and hoodies as low as $15. Plus, with any purchase, you'll be entered to win one of two authentic jerseys from last season. Talk about a win-win situation!

This in-person sale is card only, so make sure you come prepared to score some sweet deals. Join us at the front of the Pensacola Bay Center for this fall-tastic event!

