Mariachis Night this Saturday Features Lowrider Bobblehead Giveaway and Car Show Plus Post-Game Fireworks

July 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Albuquerque Isotopes will host Mariachis de Nuevo México Night this Saturday featuring a Lowrider Bobblehead giveaway, Car Show and Post-Game Fireworks show at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Lowrider vehicles will be staged outside the Isotopes Park exterior concourse throughout the afternoon for fans to enjoy.

Lowrider Show on the warning track from 5:00-5:45 pm. Fans are invited to come down to the field to take pictures and meet the owners of these classic vehicles (weather permitting).

LOWRIDER BOBBLEHEAD giveaway, courtesy of Pepsi (first 3,000 fans).

Felix y Gatos, a Latin Blues band, will perform outside of McKernan Hall from 4:00-5:30 pm.

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Champion Xpress Carwash (weather permitting).

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting).

